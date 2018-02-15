Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Melissa Deakin Photography

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you’re newly dating, do you participate in Valentine’s Day? It’s a difficult question, and there’s not a clear-cut answer. However, if you’re enjoying the new relationship, and think that feelings are mutual, acknowledge the holiday.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be super romantic with rose petals and a candlelit dinner. Keep reading for some quick and easy tips on how to handle Valentine’s Day if you’re in a new relationship.

Communicate

Express how you feel about Valentine’s Day, and find out how he/she feels. You don’t have to go in blind, hoping your plans will be received well. Prepare by simply having a conversation.

Keep It Simple

You don’t want to scare off someone new, so don’t go too big. Diamond earrings, a giant teddy bear, and Godiva chocolates aren’t necessary. Opt for a thoughtful card or flowers instead.

Be Creative

Generic gifts, like chocolates and jewelry, aren’t always the best idea. Instead, show appreciation with an unexpected gift such as a cooking class, concert tickets, or a book.

