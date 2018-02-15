Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Gilbert Carrasquillo/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Following the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes took to Twitter to express her anguish. The shooting had a profound effect on Mendes, as it occurred in her hometown, Parkland.

“#Parkland used to be my home, my sister attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas when I was in elementary school there. It’s devastating that such a violent tragedy happened in a place that I’ve always considered safe, a place that I associate with such innocent, childhood memories,” Mendes tweeted.

My heart goes out to all the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and for all the survivors who have to live with the trauma. — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) February 15, 2018

She continued, “My heart goes out to all the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and for all the survivors who have to live with the trauma.”

On Thursday morning, 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.