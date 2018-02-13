Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Entertainment Weekly has confirmed some major Crazy Ex-Girlfriend scoop. Starting on March 31, the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will perform live in eight different cities. That’s right, fans of the hit CW series can get an up-close look of Rachel Bloom and their other favorites on a stage near them.

The tour will stop in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The following actors are confirmed: Adam Schlesinger, Aline Brosh McKenna, Jack Dolgen, Pete Gardner, Rachel Bloom, Scott Michael Foster, and Vincent Rodriguez III.

The cast is excited for their on-screen comedy to come to life on stage. Bloom, the show’s co-creator, executive producer, and star is especially eager to perform for fans.

“There is nothing like performing musical comedy live,” Bloom said. “It’s not just a performance, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 14. They can be purchased here.

