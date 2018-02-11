Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A new dramedy is coming to The CW Philly in March. Mark your calendars; the highly anticipated new series Life Sentence will premiere on Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m.

According to Variety, Life Sentence is a “one-hour dramedy about a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who finds out that she’s not dying after all and has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to ‘live like she was dying.'”



Check out the clip below for a sneak peak!

The cure for dying…is living! See @LucyHale on #LifeSentence, March 7 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/3qDFU0R6Wq — Life Sentence (@cw_lifesentence) January 12, 2018

