Photo Credit: Russ Werth
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you’re a Philadelphian, chances are you woke up Friday morning with sore legs, a throbbing headache, and without a voice, but it was all worth it. The Eagles are Super Bowl champs, and proud fans paraded down Broad Street, in the blistering cold, to support their beloved Birds. Check out photos from Philly’s epic celebration below!
Were you at the parade and would like to have your photos featured on The CW Philly? Share your favorite moments with us on Facebook and Twitter!