Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Tonight is a big night for Gina Rodriguez. The Jane The Virgin lead actress is making her directorial debut!

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez opened up about the opportunity to direct.

“I feel like I get to tell Jane’s story so often and I love that — it’s such an incredible feeling,” she explained. “But [with directing,] I get to be a storyteller for this little chapter and there’s something about stretching your wings like that, that I haven’t been able to do in the past three years.”

Rodriguez went on to explain the differences between being an actress and a director.

“I get to be more creative, I get to use more of my heart and my energy. It’s a challenge, but it’s the right kind of challenge for me.”

Jane The Virgin airs TONIGHT at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.