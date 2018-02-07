Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Kravitz

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Feb. 3, just one day before her National Anthem performance at Super Bowl LII, Pink announced that she was suffering from the flu. “Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer captioned her Instagram post.

It looks like the practice worked; after her performance, Pink received a plethora of positive messages on social media. Check out what the stars had to say about Pink’s rendition of the National Anthem below.

I feel like people slept on Pink for so long. Like how is she only doing all this now? God I love her. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) February 4, 2018

Pink singing that well with the flu is goals and shout out to my friend @leslieodomjr for a stunning performance. Bravo to both! — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 4, 2018

