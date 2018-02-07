Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Stephen Lovekin/ Staff

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, Mean Girls fans, we have some fetch news. On Feb. 5, W Magazine posted a video of Lindsay Lohan reciting her favorite quotes from the movie. Keep reading to see which lines made Lohan’s cut!

(8) “The limit does not exist.”

(7) “Sorry, we only carry sizes one, three, and five. You should try Sears.”

(6) “That is the ugliest effing skirt I’ve ever seen.”

(5) “Don’t have sex, because you will get pregnant and die.”

(4) “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

(3) “You smell like a baby prostitute.”

(2) “Gretchen, stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. It’s not going to happen.”

(1) “Grool!”

To watch the hilarious video, click here.

We thought Lohan’s picks were pretty grool, but we would love to hear from you! What are your favorite quotes from Meal Girls?