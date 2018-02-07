Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jesse Grant/Stringer

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Philadelphians were not the only fans cheering for the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday. Jennifer Lawrence was on a plane, headed to Los Angeles, when she took control of the intercom system to root on the Birds.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence.” she announced. “It’s Feb. 4, Super Bowl Sunday, and we all know what that means. Can I please get a ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’? Fly, Eagles, fly! Fly, Eagles, fly!”

JENNIFER LAWRENCE SUPPORTS THE EAGLES MY SILVER LININGS HEART IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/E9pDk7fGIC — susan (@sassyjoshifer) February 4, 2018

