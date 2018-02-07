Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Roy Rochlin

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Season four of iZombie premieres on The CW Philly on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. Over the summer, co-creator Rob Thomas talked with Entertainment Weekly about what’s to come in the new season. Keep reading for a quick recap, but be warned, there are spoilers!

Season three left viewers shocked. On Discovery Day, humans found out that zombies are real. Naturally, EW wanted to know what this revelation means for the upcoming season.

According to Thomas, “If you’re a zombie, brains are available in Seattle; brains are not available outside of Seattle unless you kill humans or grave-rob.”

EW was curious exactly how Seattle would collect brains for hungry zombies.

“In Seattle, Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) has told America, ‘Give us your brains.’ And we’re going to start season four with a celebrity commercial reminding Americans to sign their brain donor cards,” Thomas explained.

Who’s ready to watch Liv and Blaine indulge in some brains this season? Let us know in the comments!

