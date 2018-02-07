Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John W. McDonough/ Contributor
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Since Sunday, Eagles Champions merchandise has been flying off the shelves. While there are slim pickings at most stores, there is still gear left. Keep reading to find out where to go to suit up for Thursday’s big parade.
*Availability subject to change.
Center City
Modell’s Sporting Goods
- 1528 Chestnut Street
- Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available
- 1608 Walnut Street
- Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT
Philly Team Store
- 1515 Market Street
- Hats: SOLD OUT
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available
Shibe Vintage Sports
- 137 South 13th Street
- Hats: SOLD OUT/ New shipment arriving 2/8
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available
North/Northeast Philly
DICK’S Sporting Goods
- 20 Franklin Mills Boulevard, Philadelphia
- Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT
Modell’s Sporting Goods
- 3400 Aramingo Avenue, Port Richmond
- Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available
South Philly
Modell’s Sporting Goods
- 15 Snyder Avenue, Pennsport
- Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts / ONE Sweatshirt left (Size 4XL)
West Philly/Upper Darby
Modell’s Sporting Goods
- 78 South 69th Street, Upper Darby
- Hats: SOLD OUT
- T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT
We hope this post helps you find the Eagles swag you’ve been looking for. Make sure to share your photos from the Eagles’ Parade by using hashtag #CBS3 and #CWPhilly.