Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John W. McDonough/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Since Sunday, Eagles Champions merchandise has been flying off the shelves. While there are slim pickings at most stores, there is still gear left. Keep reading to find out where to go to suit up for Thursday’s big parade.

*Availability subject to change.

Center City

Modell’s Sporting Goods

1528 Chestnut Street Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only) T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available

1608 Walnut Street Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only) T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT



Philly Team Store

1515 Market Street Hats: SOLD OUT T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available



Shibe Vintage Sports

137 South 13th Street Hats: SOLD OUT/ New shipment arriving 2/8 T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available



North/Northeast Philly

DICK’S Sporting Goods

20 Franklin Mills Boulevard, Philadelphia Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only) T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT



Modell’s Sporting Goods

3400 Aramingo Avenue, Port Richmond Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only) T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available



South Philly

Modell’s Sporting Goods

15 Snyder Avenue, Pennsport Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only) T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts / ONE Sweatshirt left (Size 4XL)



West Philly/Upper Darby

Modell’s Sporting Goods

78 South 69th Street, Upper Darby Hats: SOLD OUT T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT



We hope this post helps you find the Eagles swag you’ve been looking for. Make sure to share your photos from the Eagles’ Parade by using hashtag #CBS3 and #CWPhilly.