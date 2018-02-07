Filed Under:Eagles Parade, Fly Eagles Fly, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John W. McDonough/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) Since Sunday, Eagles Champions merchandise has been flying off the shelves. While there are slim pickings at most stores, there is still gear left. Keep reading to find out where to go to suit up for Thursday’s big parade. 

*Availability subject to change.

Center City

Modell’s Sporting Goods

  • 1528 Chestnut Street
    • Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available
  • 1608 Walnut Street
    • Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT

Philly Team Store

  • 1515 Market Street
    • Hats: SOLD OUT
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available

Shibe Vintage Sports

  • 137 South 13th Street
    • Hats: SOLD OUT/ New shipment arriving 2/8
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available

North/Northeast Philly

DICK’S Sporting Goods

  • 20 Franklin Mills Boulevard, Philadelphia
    • Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT

Modell’s Sporting Goods

  • 3400 Aramingo Avenue, Port Richmond
    • Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available

South Philly

Modell’s Sporting Goods

  • 15 Snyder Avenue, Pennsport
    • Hats: Limited number available (Locker room & Snapbacks only)
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts / ONE Sweatshirt left (Size 4XL)

West Philly/Upper Darby

Modell’s Sporting Goods

  • 78 South 69th Street, Upper Darby
    • Hats: SOLD OUT
    • T-Shirts & Sweatshirts: Limited sizes available in T-Shirts/ Sweatshirts SOLD OUT

We hope this post helps you find the Eagles swag you’ve been looking for. Make sure to share your photos from the Eagles’ Parade by using hashtag #CBS3 and #CWPhilly

