By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — While watching Riverdale, have you ever noticed Veronica Lodge’s perfectly manicured, burgundy nails? In an interview with E! News, actress Camila Mendes explained the importance of her signature nail color in the hit CW series.

“Veronica is like purple, navy, black, more jewel tones,” Camila said. “You know, so she can do like a burgundy, you know, or like a deep, darker red, like a wine color. Her nails throughout the season are always Malaga Wine. Malaga Wine from OPI and that’s the nail color I’ll always have for as long as we’re shooting Riverdale.”

You can snag a bottle OPI Nail Lacquer in Malaga Wine for $10.50 on Amazon.

