By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jughead Jones is about to venture outside of Riverdale. That’s right, guys — Riverdale star Cole Sprouse will be the male lead in a new romantic drama Five Feet Apart. It is Sprouse’s first movie role in his adult acting career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The script centers on two young people who meet and fall in love while being treated for their illnesses, knowing that they are both living on borrowed time.” The female lead has not been cast yet.

Sprouse will not be the only CW star on set. The film will be directed by Jane The Virgin’s Justin Baldoni.

Five Feet Apart which will likely begin shooting in the spring. Who’s excited? Let us know in the comments!