Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Christopher Malcolm

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The big game is only two days away! If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, consider building a snack stadium. Don’t worry; we’re not talking about the elaborate snack stadiums you see on Pinterest, which require a hundred art supplies and a million assembly instructions. Keep reading to find out how you can impress your guests without testing your patience.

Ultimate Snack Stadium

Delish.com broke down how to make a snack stadium with just drinks and snacks, no art supplies needed.

1. The outer ring: Drinks.

Build an outer wall of Gatorade.

Build an inner ring of sparkling water.

Pad the sides with soda on one side and beer on the other.

2. The end zones: Chips and dips.

Create cardboard levels to hold guacamole and hummus (the individual cups available at Costco are perfect for this set-up).

In each corner, prop up open bags of chips.

3. The cheering sections: Pre-portioned cups.

Line up individual cans of Pringles.

Place cups of mozzarella sticks (each with a marinara-sauce base) and buffalo wings in front of the Pringles.

4. The field: Sandwiches and more.

Place pre-made platters of sandwich wraps at the ends of the field.

Then, with spinach dip at the 50-yard line, create a face-off between chips and veggies (taken from a pre-made veggie platter).

To view photos and a quick assembly video, click here.

The Inflatable Snack Stadium

For $19.99, snag Sunny Anderson’s Infladium: The Inflatable Snack Stadium from Party City. It’s a cooler, so you can fill it with ice and store beverages or put some of your favorite game day snacks on display.

The Inflatable Snack Stadium includes:

4 large rectangular containers

4 triangular containers

4 small rectangular containers

cardboard insert

recipe book

8 pennant flags

To shop, click here.