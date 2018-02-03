By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The big game is only two days away! If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, consider building a snack stadium. Don’t worry; we’re not talking about the elaborate snack stadiums you see on Pinterest, which require a hundred art supplies and a million assembly instructions. Keep reading to find out how you can impress your guests without testing your patience.
Ultimate Snack Stadium
Delish.com broke down how to make a snack stadium with just drinks and snacks, no art supplies needed.
1. The outer ring: Drinks.
- Build an outer wall of Gatorade.
- Build an inner ring of sparkling water.
- Pad the sides with soda on one side and beer on the other.
2. The end zones: Chips and dips.
- Create cardboard levels to hold guacamole and hummus (the individual cups available at Costco are perfect for this set-up).
- In each corner, prop up open bags of chips.
3. The cheering sections: Pre-portioned cups.
- Line up individual cans of Pringles.
- Place cups of mozzarella sticks (each with a marinara-sauce base) and buffalo wings in front of the Pringles.
4. The field: Sandwiches and more.
- Place pre-made platters of sandwich wraps at the ends of the field.
- Then, with spinach dip at the 50-yard line, create a face-off between chips and veggies (taken from a pre-made veggie platter).
To view photos and a quick assembly video, click here.
The Inflatable Snack Stadium
For $19.99, snag Sunny Anderson’s Infladium: The Inflatable Snack Stadium from Party City. It’s a cooler, so you can fill it with ice and store beverages or put some of your favorite game day snacks on display.
The Inflatable Snack Stadium includes:
- 4 large rectangular containers
- 4 triangular containers
- 4 small rectangular containers
- cardboard insert
- recipe book
- 8 pennant flags
To shop, click here.