By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re having trouble thinking of the perfect gift, we have you covered. Check out the gift guide below, and click on the blue links to shop!
For Her
Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates offers tons of unique flavors like Prosecco, Blood Orange, and Bourbon Pecan. There’s even a fun Philadelphia series!
For just $10, or $12 for a wrapped gift, snag a Valentine’s Day mug. It’s perfect for the wine lover in your life!
Help your loved one relax with the LifeAround2Angels 12-piece bath bomb set.
For Him
Gloves don’t have to be functional or stylish, they can be both! Check out these affordable, leather texting gloves available on Amazon.
Whether your man likes leather or fabric, busy or basic, you’ll find the perfect wallet at Fossil.
The Unscented Starter Kit from Art of Shaving contains four, luxurious products for just $30.
For Each Other
For $10 per month, sign up for monthly beauty/grooming samples.
Have something to look forward to! Save up for your next adventure with the help of this handmade shadow box.
If you’re bored of your standard recipes, purchase the Tasty Cookbook for some mealtime inspiration!
What do you think of these Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Let us know in the comments!