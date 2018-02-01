Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Cultura RM Exclusive/ Spark Photographic

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re having trouble thinking of the perfect gift, we have you covered. Check out the gift guide below, and click on the blue links to shop!

For Her

Chocolate

Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates offers tons of unique flavors like Prosecco, Blood Orange, and Bourbon Pecan. There’s even a fun Philadelphia series!

Mug

For just $10, or $12 for a wrapped gift, snag a Valentine’s Day mug. It’s perfect for the wine lover in your life!

Bath Bomb Set

Help your loved one relax with the LifeAround2Angels 12-piece bath bomb set.

For Him

Leather Texting Gloves

Gloves don’t have to be functional or stylish, they can be both! Check out these affordable, leather texting gloves available on Amazon.

Wallet

Whether your man likes leather or fabric, busy or basic, you’ll find the perfect wallet at Fossil.

Shaving Kit

The Unscented Starter Kit from Art of Shaving contains four, luxurious products for just $30.

For Each Other

Birchbox

For $10 per month, sign up for monthly beauty/grooming samples.

Adventure Fund Shadow Box

Have something to look forward to! Save up for your next adventure with the help of this handmade shadow box.

Tasty Cookbook

If you’re bored of your standard recipes, purchase the Tasty Cookbook for some mealtime inspiration!

What do you think of these Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Let us know in the comments!