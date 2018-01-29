Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Rich Polk / Stringer

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Kevin Smith is returning to The Flash to direct the 17th episode of season four. In the past, Smith directed two episodes: “The Runaway Dinosaur” in season two and “Killer Frost” in season three. Both episodes were popular among fans.

On Jan. 24, Smith took to Twitter to share the news of his return to The CW series. Check out his post below!

Back to work on my third episode of @CW_TheFlash. We’ve got the metahuman cuffs but we still need a title… pic.twitter.com/L0srj4cUdN — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 24, 2018

Smith captioned the image, “Back to work on my third episode of @CW_The Flash. We’ve got the metahuman cuffs but we still need a title…”

What do you think the title will be? Do you have any guesses or suggestions? Sound off in the comments!