Photo Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Mazur

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Grammys host James Corden wanted all nominees to feel like winners on Music’s Biggest Night.

After Dave Chappelle accepted the Grammy for Best Comedy Album, Corden announced some special news for those who lost.

“Congratulations, Dave Chappelle, now I should say to all the nominees this evening who are not going home with a Grammy… I don’t want anybody to be upset tonight,” Corden said. “So the good news is, nobody goes home empty handed, because all night we’ll be handing out consolation puppies. OK so if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy!”

If you missed the big announcement last night, check it out below.

This may be the first time potty training was an issue at The #GRAMMYs! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/cNhr6VNhWO — CBS (@CBS) January 29, 2018

