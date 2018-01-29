Filed Under:2018 Grammys, 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Grammys Fashion
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ JEWEL SAMAD / Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) Music’s Biggest Night® was full of exciting wins and disappointing losses both on stage and on the red carpet. Some stars played it safe, with timeless, elegant gowns, while others took bold risks. Keep reading to find out which risks paid off and which looks were total losses.

WINS:

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy t 2018 Grammys: Best And Worst Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy/ Staff

Model Chrissy Teigen was absolutely glowing in a silver sequin gown.

Hailee Steinfeld

image 2018 Grammys: Best And Worst Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur

Hailee Steinfeld’s metallic purple knee-high boots were a risk that worked.

Ashanti

gold 2018 Grammys: Best And Worst Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy/ Staff

Ashanti glistened in gold. Her voluminous gown was a definite win.

LOSSES:

Jenny McCarthy

image1 2018 Grammys: Best And Worst Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Lester Cohen

Between the blue hair, sheer gloves, and sunglasses, Jenny McCarthy’s look was a little too busy.

Ava Max

ava max 2018 Grammys: Best And Worst Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

Singer Ava Max’s pink and orange floral suit missed the mark.

Pink

pink 2018 Grammys: Best And Worst Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Lester Cohen

Fashionistas weren’t fond of Pink’s multi-color, feathered gown.

We’d love to hear from you! What do you think of this year’s Grammys fashion?

