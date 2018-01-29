Photo Credit: Getty Images/ JEWEL SAMAD / Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Music’s Biggest Night® was full of exciting wins and disappointing losses both on stage and on the red carpet. Some stars played it safe, with timeless, elegant gowns, while others took bold risks. Keep reading to find out which risks paid off and which looks were total losses.

WINS:

Chrissy Teigen

Model Chrissy Teigen was absolutely glowing in a silver sequin gown.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld’s metallic purple knee-high boots were a risk that worked.

Ashanti

Ashanti glistened in gold. Her voluminous gown was a definite win.

LOSSES:

Jenny McCarthy

Between the blue hair, sheer gloves, and sunglasses, Jenny McCarthy’s look was a little too busy.

Ava Max

Singer Ava Max’s pink and orange floral suit missed the mark.

Pink

Fashionistas weren’t fond of Pink’s multi-color, feathered gown.

We’d love to hear from you! What do you think of this year’s Grammys fashion?