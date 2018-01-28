Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Icon Sportswire / Contributor
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The big game is almost here! Make sure you look ~fly~ while representing your favorite team. Aphillyated, Jawn Clothing, and Shibe Vintage Sports have you covered. Check out their unique Eagles gear below.
Aphillyated has tons of fun graphic tees, like this “Sundays are for the Birds” shirt. Swipe on the Instagram post to see more options!
To shop, click here.
Represent the City of Brotherly Love with some Philly slang. #WeRunThisJawn.
To shop, click here.
Show some love for your favorite Underdogs!
To shop, click here.
What do you think of these Eagles shirts? Let us know in the comments! #FlyEaglesFly