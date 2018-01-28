Photo Credit: Getty Images/ The Picture Pantry/ Ivan Danik

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Yo, Eagles fans, Super Bowl LII is almost here! As you watch the epic showdown on Sunday, Feb. 4, sip on these festive, green cocktails. Let’s go Birds!

Green Apple Martini

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce sour apple schnapp liqueur

3/4 ounce sour apple mix

6 cubes of ice (for shaking purposes)

DIRECTIONS:

Chill the martini glass in the freezer until cold. Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Place the top on the cocktail shaker, and shake for about 20 seconds. Pour mixture into chilled martini glass, and enjoy!

Credit: Recipes Worth Repeating

Lucky Leprechaun Cocktail



INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Midori Melon Liqueur

1 oz Mailbu Rum

6 oz pineapple juice

Mint sprigs (for garnish)

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all of your ingredients in a glass or shaker with ice. Pour mixture over ice in a hurricane glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Credit: Eleven Magnolia Lane

Classic Mojito

INGREDIENTS:

Ice

6 ounces light rum

12 mint sprigs, or spearmint, 8 roughly broken apart

6 tablespoons fresh lime juice

4 tablespoons sugar

Club soda

4 slices lime

DIRECTIONS:

Place ice in beverage shaker. Add in the rum, 8 broken up mint sprigs, lime juice, and sugar. Shake well, and serve over ice in a high ball glass. Top off each glass with a splash of club soda. Garnish each with a slice of lime and a sprig of mint.

Credit: Food Network

