By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On June 9, 2017, singer-songwriter SZA released her debut album, Ctrl. Ten days later, RCA Records issued a press release, announcing the album’s success. Ctrl debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 1 on the R&B Albums, and No. 2 R&B/Hip Hop Albums Charts. This year, SZA is nominated for five Grammys. If you want to know more about R&B’s rising star, read below!

SZA is pronounced “Sizza.” SZA is short for “Sovereign Zig-Zag Allah” or “Savior Zig-Zag Allah.” Her legal name is Solána Imani Rowe. She is 27 years old. SZA was born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey. Growing up, SZA was athletic. In fact, she was a gymnast for 13 years. Religion was a big part of SZA’s upbringing. She was raised Orthodox Muslim. After September 11, SZA became the victim of bullying. In an interview with Complex , she said, “I was attacked at school and taunted. It got really uncomfortable and I started to get embarrassed. My dad’s mosque came under fire, it was a bad time. I just wanted to be regular.” Her brother, Daniel, is a rapper who goes by “Manhattan.”

Sza is thankful for the recognition she has received. On Nov. 29, after the 2018 Grammy nominations were released, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude. See below!

