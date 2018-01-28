By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On June 9, 2017, singer-songwriter SZA released her debut album, Ctrl. Ten days later, RCA Records issued a press release, announcing the album’s success. Ctrl debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 1 on the R&B Albums, and No. 2 R&B/Hip Hop Albums Charts. This year, SZA is nominated for five Grammys. If you want to know more about R&B’s rising star, read below!
- SZA is pronounced “Sizza.”
- SZA is short for “Sovereign Zig-Zag Allah” or “Savior Zig-Zag Allah.”
- Her legal name is Solána Imani Rowe.
- She is 27 years old.
- SZA was born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey.
- Growing up, SZA was athletic. In fact, she was a gymnast for 13 years.
- Religion was a big part of SZA’s upbringing. She was raised Orthodox Muslim.
- After September 11, SZA became the victim of bullying. In an interview with Complex, she said, “I was attacked at school and taunted. It got really uncomfortable and I started to get embarrassed. My dad’s mosque came under fire, it was a bad time. I just wanted to be regular.”
- Her brother, Daniel, is a rapper who goes by “Manhattan.”
Sza is thankful for the recognition she has received. On Nov. 29, after the 2018 Grammy nominations were released, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude. See below!
I️ remember pretending to be vegan cause that’s all I️ could afford lol (chips avocado n salad mix ) I️ remember sleeping on everyone’s couch cause I missed the train AGAIN (thank yall for having me lol ) . Sold my beloved 500$ grillz for 50 bucks at the gold shop for train fair( I️ was SICK 😩 lol ). I️ BEGGED Punch for writers on this project cus I️ thought no one would ever like me the way I️ was . He said “U don’t need em”. I️ remember crying cus I️ didn’t have any hits or a quantifiable “sound”.. I️ remember feeling like damn maybe I suck . maybe I️ should try something else ? Maybe I’m jus wasting space ..Life’s weird . I️ Didn’t have any friends growing up. never gave my parents an opportunity to say “wow my kids killing it” didn’t graduate or do any fly shit before my nana died . been fired from every job I️ ever had ..I remember sobbing on the phone w punch pleading for the album not to come out cause I️ couldn’t take the embarrassment . Just wanted another week . Another day ?..he ignored me n said I’d be fine…This entire thing puts my wildest dreams to shame. I️ dunno what to say cause I️ dunno how to accept its even happening to me lol ? I’ve never won anything in my life even until this week (THANK YOU SOULTRAIN AWARDS!!) it all just feels strange somehow BUT IM SO OVERWHELMINGLY GRATEFUL FOR THIS STRANGENESS!! . I’m so in awe of Gods plan.. I just wanna live up to it. Thank you for listening to me.. thank you for understanding me.. thank u for bonding w my thoughts just the way they were. INFINITE GRATITUDE to the Recording Academy for this INCREDIBLE honor. I️ can’t even believe I’ve been considered. God bless every person who worked on this album or gave it an ear (specially the producers of the century @somethingnebula @iam_c_lang @thankgod4cody 💜) . Thank you Top and Punch for believing in me no matter what (even when I’m on your LAST nerves😊) . Thank u RCA for giving me new wings🙏🏾 THANK YOU GOD FOR THIS LIFE I️ DONT UNDERSTAND . #Ctrl.. a concept . #mygrannynominatedfor5grammys #TDE
