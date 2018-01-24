Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Frederick M. Brown/ Stringer

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The viewer ratings for the week of Jan. 15 set a new milestone for The Young And The Restless. According to Entertainment Weekly, 4.84 million viewers tuned into CBS’ long-running soap opera, which is the show’s largest weekly audience in a year.



The Young And The Restless is currently in its 45th season and has been daytime’s number one drama for 28 years.

To stream full episodes, see bonus clips, and receive sneak peaks inside episodes, visit CBS.com.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on CBS 3.