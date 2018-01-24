(Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jennifer Garner is one of the latest celebrities who bit into a spicy pepper for a good cause. On Monday, Jan. 22, Garner participated in the #ALSPepperChallenge and documented the whole painful, yet hilarious, process for her Instagram followers. Check it out below!

The #ALSPepperChallenge went viral thanks to former ESPN anchor Tom Haberstroh. Haberstroh’s mother suffers from ALS. On Christmas, the Haberstoh family crunched down on hot jalapeños and habaneros to raise awareness and money for ALS research.

Similar to the #ALSIceBucketChallenge, which went viral in 2014, participants are asked to nominate a friend after completing the challenge.

Will you be participating in the #ALSPepperChallenge? Sound off in the comments!