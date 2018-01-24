Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — What will Rihanna wear? That’s the question on every fashionista’s mind with Music’s Biggest Night® quickly approaching. From magnificent gowns to outlandish costumes, the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet was full of unforgettable looks. We’re excited to see the fashion this year, but first, let’s take a look at last year’s hits and misses.

HITS:

Adele

“Hello” from The CW Philly, Adele! The singer-songwriter had us feeling green with envy with this gorgeous look.

Carrie Underwood

Country Superstar Carrie Underwood looked ravishing in ruby red!

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum worked it. The mogul shined on the Red Carpet in a metallic mini dress.

MISSES:

CeeLo Green

A shiny trophy, a Ferrero Rocher, a golden star – what was CeeLo’s inspiration?

Halsey

Halsey decided to sport a blue, silk track suit. If her goal was to go for unexpected, she definitely succeeded.

Girl Crush

Singer Girl Crush resembled a walking ball pit. The look was unconventional and certainly unforgettable.

There you have it. The best and worst looks from the 2017 Grammys. Tune in to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards®. Let us know what you think of this year’s fashion!