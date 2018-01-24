Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Paul R. Giunta / Contributor
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Julia Michaels might seem like a new name popping up in the music scene, but she’s actually been around for a while. At the start of her career, she focused on writing songs for other artists. In 2017, Michaels’ first album Nervous System was released. It’s been received quite well; Michaels is nominated for two Grammy awards this year including Best New Artist and Song of the Year.
- Julia Michaels’ legal name is Julia Carin Cavazos.
- She is 24 years old.
- Michaels is from Davenport, Iowa.
- She has written hit songs for notable artists including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber.
- She suffers from anxiety and has been open about it.
- Michaels said living with anxiety is “like you’re in a prison with yourself.”
- Michaels’ song “How Do We Get Back To Love” was featured on HBO’s Girls.
- In June 2017, her hit single “Issues” off of her debut album, Nervous System, reached No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100.
