By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Julia Michaels might seem like a new name popping up in the music scene, but she’s actually been around for a while. At the start of her career, she focused on writing songs for other artists. In 2017, Michaels’ first album Nervous System was released. It’s been received quite well; Michaels is nominated for two Grammy awards this year including Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

Julia Michaels’ legal name is Julia Carin Cavazos. She is 24 years old. Michaels is from Davenport, Iowa. She has written hit songs for notable artists including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber. She suffers from anxiety and has been open about it. Michaels said living with anxiety is “like you’re in a prison with yourself.” Michaels’ song “How Do We Get Back To Love” was featured on HBO’s Girls . In June 2017, her hit single “Issues” off of her debut album, Nervous System , reached No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100.

