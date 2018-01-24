By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Britney Spears shared a special message with her social media followers — she’s going on tour this summer!
Over the past four years, Spears’ “Piece of Me” show in Las Vegas has had great success. Now, Spears is bringing the show around the world.
“I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer,” Spears wrote on Twitter.
Summer Tour Dates:
JUL 12 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor
JUL 13 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor
JUL 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
JUL 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
JUL 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
JUL 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
JUL 23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
JUL 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
JUL 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
JUL 28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
JUL 29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
AUG 4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride
AUG 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
AUG 8 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest
AUG 10 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
AUG 11 – Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena
AUG 13 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark
AUG 15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis
AUG 17 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
AUG 18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
AUG 20 – Dublin, Arena @ 3Arena
AUG 22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
AUG 24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
For more information visit Spears’ website.