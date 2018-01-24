Photo Credit: Getty Images/ VCG / Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Britney Spears shared a special message with her social media followers — she’s going on tour this summer!

Over the past four years, Spears’ “Piece of Me” show in Las Vegas has had great success. Now, Spears is bringing the show around the world.

“I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer,” Spears wrote on Twitter.

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨ Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2 Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

Summer Tour Dates:

JUL 12 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor

JUL 13 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor

JUL 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

JUL 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

JUL 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

JUL 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

JUL 23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

JUL 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

JUL 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

JUL 28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

JUL 29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

AUG 4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride

AUG 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

AUG 8 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest

AUG 10 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

AUG 11 – Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena

AUG 13 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark

AUG 15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis

AUG 17 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

AUG 18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

AUG 20 – Dublin, Arena @ 3Arena

AUG 22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

AUG 24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

For more information visit Spears’ website.