Courtesy of The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, Riverdale fans, a musical episode is in the works. The upcoming episode will feature 11 songs from Carrie: The Musical, which debuted on Broadway in 1988.

According to a Riverdale High press release, the musical’s director and cast have been determined.

“Future Tony Winner Kevin Keller helms as director, combining iconic elements from the novel, 1976 movie, 1988 Broadway production, 2012 Off-Broadway revival, and 2013 remake to create a retro-yet-timeless interpretation of Stephen King’s horror classic.”



“Riverdale High’s tragic heroine Cheryl Blossom leads the cast as Carrie White in this avant-garde production, where she is antagonized by mean-girl Chris Hargensen (recent transplant Veronica Lodge) and supported by golden-couple Sue Snell and Tommy Ross (Riverdale High’s brightest, Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews). Special appearances by budding star Josie McCoy (playing sympathetic gym teacher Miss Gardner) and Riverdale High alum Alice Cooper (as Carrie White’s mother, Margaret).”

See the full cast list below!

Catch Riverdale High’s adaptation of Carrie: The Musical on Wednesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. on The CW.