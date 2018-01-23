Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Stars typically keep it light on the red carpet, mainly sticking to fashion. However, Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez used her moment on the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet to discuss something important.

When asked about upcoming projects, Rodriguez opened up to E! News’ Nina Parker about the need for more Latinos in lead movie roles.

“I have an action Miss Bala, but that’s an action film and it comes out this summer with Kevin Misher and Sony. Ya, yay Sony for putting a Latino as the lead because barely people do that. I mean, we do make 55 million plus in the country. No big deal. You should throw us in a movie or two. It would make sense. We do buy one in every four tickets, every single weekend, and make sure that your movies do well. So, it would do you service. Not only of service, it would be, I don’t know…integrity,” Rodriguez said. “So, thank you Paramount and Sony because you two are doing it, you’re opening up the doors.”

