By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s go time; Kid Flash is on the move to another CW series. Keiynan Lonsdale is leaving The Flash and joining the cast of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Lonsdale debuted on The Flash as Wally West in Season 2. After gaining powers, Wally joined Team Flash. Since the Arrowverse series often interact, Lonsdale has been featured in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow before. However, Executive Producer Phil Klemmer is happy that Lonsdale is permanently joining the Legends’ team.

“We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere — the episode in which we learned that in between seasons 2 and 3 he had been fighting crime in Central City with Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood. So when his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” said Klemmer.

All new episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on The CW.