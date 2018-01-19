Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Tim Mosenfelder/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Madonna, Adele, and Rihanna, there’s just something special about one name artists. R&B singer-songwriter Khalid is no exception to the rule. In fact, Khalid is being recognized with five Grammy nominations this year. Keep reading to find out more about the popular, new artist!

Khalid’s legal name is Khalid Donnel Robinson. He is 19 years old. Khalid is an army brat. His mother’s military career took the family to various places including Kentucky, New York, and Germany. When Khalid was in second grade, his father was killed by a drunk driver. This traumatic event made Khalid mature quickly and helped shape the person he is today. Growing up, Khalid performed in his school’s musicals. Khalid’s album American Teen debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200. He is one of only two solo teenagers to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 in the last year. In 2014, when he was only 16, Khalid tweeted, “I want to go to the Grammys one day.”

I want to go to the Grammys one day. — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 27, 2014

Well, Khalid, your 16-year-old self would be proud. Not only is your dream of going to the Grammys being fulfilled, but you’re being nominated for five prestigious awards. Way to go!