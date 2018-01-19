Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Westend61

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, Bird Gang! What’s game day without good food? As you watch the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 21, indulge in these delicious game day snacks.

What says Philly more than a cheesesteak? You can’t go wrong with these homemade cheesesteak sliders.

INGREDIENTS:

12 King’s Hawaiian rolls

1 box thinly sliced steak

1 green pepper , diced

1 onion , diced

6 slices provolone cheese

2 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp butter , melted

Salt & pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F Separate the tops and bottoms of your rolls and place the bottoms in an 11″ x 7″ casserole dish. Cook the steak meat in a skillet, adding salt and pepper to taste. Place the steak aside, Saute the pepper and onions until they are tender. Prep the bread by spreading a thin layer of mayo on the tops and bottoms of the rolls. When the meat, onions and peppers have finished cooking spread the steak, then peppers, and onions evenly over the bottom pieces of bread in the casserole dish. Place a layer of provolone cheese over the peppers and onions. Place the top pieces of bread on top of the cheese and then brush the tops of the bread with a mix of melted butter and finally diced onions. Cover with foil and bake for 10 minutes, then remove foil and continue baking for another 10 minutes (or until cheese is melted). Cut and serve.

Don’t settle for standard buffalo chicken dip on game day. Instead, get into the spirit with these mini football calzones!

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz cream cheese (1/4 cup), softened

1/4 cup Frank’s™ RedHot sauce or red pepper sauce

1 1/4 cups chopped shredded deli rotisserie chicken

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella or Cheddar cheese (3 oz)

1 can (16.3 oz) Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Flaky Layers refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

2 tablespoons softened cream cheese, for football laces

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F. Line 2 cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper. In small bowl, mix 1/4 cup cream cheese and the sauce until smooth. Mix in chicken and shredded cheese just until combined. Separate dough into 8 biscuits; cut each crosswise in half with serrated knife for total of 16 biscuit rounds. On work surface, press each half into a 4 1/2-inch circle; add a rounded tablespoon of chicken mixture to center of each circle. Fold biscuit over filling; press edges with fork to seal. Using pizza cutter or sharp knife, trim forked edges of excess dough to look like football, and place on cookie sheet. In small bowl, beat egg and milk; brush egg mixture on top of dough. Bake 16 to 19 minutes or until golden brown. In small, resealable freezer bag, add 2 tablespoons softened cream cheese, and cut small corner from one end of bag. Squeeze 1 line of cream cheese crosswise and 4 lines lengthwise to make laces of football on top of each calzone.

These brownies are easy to make, and they look so festive!

INGREDIENTS:

1 box Betty Crocker™ Supreme original brownie mix

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

Betty Crocker™ white decorating icing

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Line 13×9-inch pan with foil, letting foil hang 2 inches over sides of pan. Grease bottom only of foil with shortening or cooking spray. In medium bowl, stir brownie mix, chocolate syrup, oil, water and eggs until well blended. Spread in pan. Bake 28 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted 2 inches from side of pan comes out almost clean. Cool completely, about 1 1/2 hours. Using foil to lift, remove brownies from pan. With 3 1/2×2 inch football-shaped cookie cutter, cut brownies into football shapes. Pipe on decorating icing to look like football laces.

If you try out any of these recipes, share photos with us on Facebook or Twitter. #FlyEaglesFly