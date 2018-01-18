Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Michael Kovac / Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — With mega hits like “Here” and “Scars to Your Beautiful,” Alessia Cara is dominating the pop music scene. She is being recognized for her talent with four Grammy nominations this year including: Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Cara’s quick rise to fame has us wondering– who exactly is this pop sensation? Check out what we uncovered below!

Alessia Cara’s actual last name is Caracciolo. Cara was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. She is 21 years old. Cara can play the guitar. She picked up the instrument when she was 10 years old. At 13 years old, Cara started a YouTube channel to share her love for music. Cara is a self-proclaimed wallflower. When talking about her anthem “Here,” Cara said, “It’s a party song, but really it’s the complete opposite of a party song. It’s absolutely me; it shouts out the person in the corner of the party, looking around uncomfortably. I feel like this song narrates what the wallflower is thinking.” She is the first artist since Iggy Azalea in 2014 to receive two Pop No. 1 spots from a debut full-length album. In 2016, “Here” rose to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop and Pop charts.

So, Alessia, we’re sorry if you’re uninterested or you’re not listening, but we’re so happy that you’re here, oh-oh-oh here.