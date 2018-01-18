Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In late March, you’ll see a familiar face roll into Riverdale. Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, will guest-star in The CW hit.

Cohen won’t have to study hard to learn his character. According to The CW, Cohen “will be playing himself and he’s an old friend of the Lodges who has come to Riverdale to offer Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a helping hand.”

Are you excited to see Cohen’s cameo? Let us know in the comments!

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.