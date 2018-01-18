Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The third round of performers for The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards® has been announced, and the lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, and U2.

Additionally, Elton John and Miley Cyrus will join forces for a special act. Their performance will be followed by John’s tribute concert, Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY® Salute, which will air on CBS later in 2018.

The Recording Academy has kept us on our toes, gradually revealing new, exciting names to Music’s Biggest Night® performance lineup. The following performers have been confirmed:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

Kesha

Bruno Mars with current nominee Cardi B

SZA

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Logic

Childish Gambino

Lady Gaga

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone

P!nk

Ben Platt

Who are you most excited to see perform? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to tune in to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®!