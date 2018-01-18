Filed Under:60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Grammys
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The third round of performers for The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards® has been announced, and the lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, and U2.

Additionally, Elton John and Miley Cyrus will join forces for a special act. Their performance will be followed by John’s tribute concert, Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY® Salute, which will air on CBS later in 2018.

The Recording Academy has kept us on our toes, gradually revealing new, exciting names to Music’s Biggest Night® performance lineup. The following performers have been confirmed: 

  • Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
  • Kesha
  • Bruno Mars with current nominee Cardi B
  • SZA
  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Logic
  • Childish Gambino
  • Lady Gaga
  • Little Big Town
  • Patti LuPone
  • P!nk
  • Ben Platt

Who are you most excited to see perform? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to tune in to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®! 

Listen Live