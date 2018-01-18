By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The third round of performers for The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards® has been announced, and the lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, and U2.
Additionally, Elton John and Miley Cyrus will join forces for a special act. Their performance will be followed by John’s tribute concert, Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY® Salute, which will air on CBS later in 2018.
The Recording Academy has kept us on our toes, gradually revealing new, exciting names to Music’s Biggest Night® performance lineup. The following performers have been confirmed:
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
- Kesha
- Bruno Mars with current nominee Cardi B
- SZA
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Logic
- Childish Gambino
- Lady Gaga
- Little Big Town
- Patti LuPone
- P!nk
- Ben Platt
Who are you most excited to see perform? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to tune in to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®!