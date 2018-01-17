By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you want to find out what’s been happening in Star City, you’re in luck. All new episodes of Arrow return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. Before you tune in, brush up on trivia about the cast.

Stephen Amell [ Green Arrow/ Oliver Queen ] was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. David Ramsey [ Diggle ] has a black belt in jeet kune do. Willa Holland [ Thea Queen ] learned to play the piano for her role in A Summer in Genoa Paul Blackthorne [ Captain Quentin Lance ] learned Hindi for his role in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Emily Bett Rickards [ Felicity Smoak ] was featured in Nickelback’s “Never Gonna Be Alone” music video Felicity Smoak was not meant to be a main character. However, fans couldn’t get enough of Felicity after seeing her in Season 1, Episode 3 (Arrow: Lone Gunmen). Katie Cassidy’s [Laurel Lance] father is the late American pop star, David Cassidy. In fact, Katie covered her father’s song, “I Think I Love You.”

Remember to tune in to The CW on Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. for the return of Arrow. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peak inside the episode!