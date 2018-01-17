Filed Under:Arrow, Dc Comics

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) If you want to find out what’s been happening in Star City, you’re in luck. All new episodes of Arrow return on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. Before you tune in, brush up on trivia about the cast.

  1. Stephen Amell [Green Arrow/ Oliver Queen] was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
  2. David Ramsey [Diggle] has a black belt in jeet kune do.
  3. Willa Holland [Thea Queen] learned to play the piano for her role in A Summer in Genoa.
  4. Paul Blackthorne [Captain Quentin Lance] learned Hindi for his role in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India.
  5. Emily Bett Rickards [Felicity Smoak] was featured in Nickelback’s “Never Gonna Be Alone” music video.
  6. Felicity Smoak was not meant to be a main character. However, fans couldn’t get enough of Felicity after seeing her in Season 1, Episode  3 (Arrow: Lone Gunmen). 
  7. Katie Cassidy’s [Laurel Lance] father is the late American pop star, David Cassidy. In fact, Katie covered her father’s song, “I Think I Love You.”

Remember to tune in to The CW on Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. for the return of Arrow. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peak inside the episode! 

 

 

