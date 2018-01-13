Courtesy of CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) —The CW’s February specials have finally been announced. The month will be full of love, laughter, magic, and more. Keep reading for the full TV schedule.

(All times EST)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Relationships Just For Laughs

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies Of All Time

[Riverdale and Dynasty will be preempted.]



Friday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Finale

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Penn & Teller: Fool Us (R)

[Jane The Virgin will be preempted.]





Wednesday, Feb. 21



8 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Riverdale (R)

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Penn & Teller: Fool Us (R)

[Dynasty will be preempted.]





Friday, Feb. 23



8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala (R)

9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Whose Line Is It Anyway? (R)



