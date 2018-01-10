January 7, 2018 (Pasadena, CA) – The CW Network today announced dates for the series premiere of the heartfelt new comedy LIFE SENTENCE, as well as the returns of sentence, THE 100, and the final season premiere for THE ORIGINALS.

The new series LIFE SENTENCE, starring Lucy Hale, makes its debut Wednesday, March 7 (9:00-10:00pm), following an all new episode of RIVERDALE (8:00-9:00pm). DYNASTY will move to Friday nights, 8:00-9:00pm, beginning March 9th.

TV’s favorite rom-com-zom-dram IZOMBIE will return for its fourth season Monday, February 26 (9:00-10:00pm) following DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (8:00-9:00pm).

THE ORIGINALS returns for one final bloody bow Friday, April 20 (9:00-10:00pm). The season finale of JANE THE VIRGIN is set for Friday, April 13 (9:00-10:00pm).

The gritty sci-fi drama THE 100 is back for its fifth season Tuesday, April 24 (9:00-10:00pm), following THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm). The season finale of BLACK LIGHTNING will air Tuesday, April 17 (9:00-10:00pm).

Following is The CW’s complete midseason premiere schedule. (All times EST)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM IZOMBIE (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM LIFE SENTENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)