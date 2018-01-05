Filed Under:Black Lightning, Dc Comics, Series Premiere

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) It’s about to get lit. The CW’s highly anticipated new series, Black Lightning, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. Before you make your popcorn, enjoy trivia about the show and its cast members.

  1. Black Lightning is making history. It’s the first CW TV series to star an African American as the lead.
  2. Cress Williams [Black Lightning/ Jefferson Pierce] was born in Germany.
  3. Williams starred in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In fact, he was the first actor to portray a Jem’Hadar soldier in the series.
  4. Gregg Henry [Martin Proctor] is in a rock band.
  5. Skye P. Marshall [Ms. Kara Fowdy] is a veteran of the United States Air Force.
  6. Nafessa Williams [Anissa Pierce] is a Philadelphia native.
  7. China Anne McClain [Jennifer Pierce] hopes to write and direct her own movies one day.

Remember to tune in to The CW on Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. Brace yourself for Black Lightning’s strike!

