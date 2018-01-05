By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s about to get lit. The CW’s highly anticipated new series, Black Lightning, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. Before you make your popcorn, enjoy trivia about the show and its cast members.

Black Lightning is making history. It’s t he first CW TV series to star an African American as the lead. Cress Williams [Black Lightning/ Jefferson Pierce] was born in Germany. Williams starred in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In fact, he was the first actor to portray a Jem’Hadar soldier in the series. Gregg Henry [Martin Proctor] is in a rock band. Skye P. Marshall [Ms. Kara Fowdy] is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Nafessa Williams [Anissa Pierce] is a Philadelphia native. China Anne McClain [Jennifer Pierce] hopes to write and direct her own movies one day.

Remember to tune in to The CW on Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. Brace yourself for Black Lightning’s strike!