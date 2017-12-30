Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Nora Carol Photography

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A new year is the perfect time to set new goals. As the ball is dropping, we feel determined to make positive changes in our lives. However, as time passes, the motivation fades. Too often, life gets in the way, and we don’t achieve our goals. Read the tips below to find out how to stick to your new year’s resolutions.

Be Realistic

If you want to get in shape, don’t set out to go the gym seven days a week. Most likely, you will be too busy to make it to the gym every single day. Instead, start with a smaller goal, like working out twice a week, and you’ll be more likely to succeed.

Write Your Goals Down

Instead of merely thinking of your goals, put pen to paper. Write down what you would like to accomplish and when you would like to achieve it. This is a good way to reinforce your resolutions and hold yourself accountable.

Communicate With People With Similar Goals

Remember, you’re not alone. Chances are there is someone in your life who made a similar resolution. Find out how they plan to execute their goals and share your ideas with each other.

Be Persistent & Positive

We are human, and we make mistakes. Forgive yourself, and remember it’s never too late to start fresh. Don’t let one simple mistake distract you from your overall goal. You can do it!

It’s time to welcome 2018 with open arms! We hope this post will help you bring your resolutions to fruition.