By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Coffee (noun): morning fuel; afternoon pick-me-up; essential lifeline. Coffee helps us stay energized throughout the day, but the caffeinated beverage can also be used to wake up your skin. Keep reading for surprising ways to incorporate coffee into your beauty routine.

Coffee Scrub For Smooth Legs

Ladies, it’s time to say goodbye to dry, rough skin. Apply this coffee scrub for silky, smooth legs.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup pre-ground Allegro Coffee in your flavor of choice

¾ cup white or brown sugar

½ cup coconut oil (liquid form)

¼ cup olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all dry ingredients in a small bowl and mix together. Pour in olive oil and add in the coconut oil. Mix until well combined, about a crumbly paste consistency. Sit in the bath tub or stand in the shower and scoop a handful of the scrub onto your skin and rub in circular motions. Gently rub for 2-4 minutes, but if your skin starts to get tender stop scrubbing to prevent skin irritation. After scrubbing, rinse off the coffee grinds and towel dry to reveal glowing, dead-skin free legs that have that ~extra~ glow

*Suggested Use: 1-2 times a week depending on your skin’s sensitivity.

Coffee Scrub & Facial Mask

Coffee and coconut oil are two simple ingredients, but when combined, they create magic. Give your skin a radiating glow with this facial coffee scrub and mask.

INGREDIENTS:

½ teaspoon coconut oil

½ teaspoon finely ground coffee beans

DIRECTIONS:

Mix together the coconut oil and ground coffee and apply to your face using circular motions. Avoid getting the mixture in your eyes, nose and mouth. Leave on for at least 15 minutes up to an hour. Rinse off with warm water, and enjoy your glowing skin!

*Suggested Use: 2-3 times a week depending on your skin’s sensitivity.

Coffee Infused Eye Serum

So long, dark circles and puffiness! Try using this coffee infused eye serum to freshen and rejuvenate the skin under your eyes.

INGREDIENTS:

1/8 cup avocado and liquid coconut oil

2 tablespoons fresh ground coffee

4 pumps Argon oil

Small glass jar for infusing

Small bowl and coffee filter for straining

Roll-on or dropper bottle for storage

DIRECTIONS:

Place avocado and coconut oil into a small glass jar with coffee grounds. Let sit for 1-2 weeks in a warm location to infuse. This will not look pretty but it will be amazing when it is done. Strain through a coffee filter squeezing oil as much oil from the grounds as you can. When you’re done, rub the oil on your hands under your eyes and all over your face. Store serum in a roll-on or dropper bottle. Add in 1/2 teaspoon of argon oil for it’s anti-aging qualities. Rub a drop under and around each eye in the morning, and let it soak in before applying your makeup.

There you have it; coffee isn’t just for sipping. Let us know what you think of these DIY coffee beauty hacks, or better yet, share your before and after photos with us on Facebook or Twitter!