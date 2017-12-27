Photo Credit: Getty Images/ mikroman6

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you’re still figuring out your New Year’s Eve plan, this post is for you. Bars and clubs charge a fortune just to get inside, and once you’re in the door, it’s so packed, you can’t move. If you want to avoid the hefty cost and crowds, consider hosting a party to ring in the new year. Check out the guide below for tips on how to throw an epic New Year’s Eve bash.

DECORATION

First and foremost, you need to set a cool vibe for your guests. Don’t stress about the perfect theme of the night. Keep it simple; you can’t go wrong with metallics and glitter.

Balloons Balloons are easy, yet so festive. Whether you want to go big, with massive champagne bottle balloons, or keep it simple with simple star balloons, Party City has you covered. Wine Bottle Centerpiece If you have time to craft, consider making this impressive, metallic wine bottle centerpiece. Photo Booth Frame Everyone loves a good photo op. Make sure your party is Instagram worthy with a photo booth frame and props! You can purchase a frame and fun props on Amazon for $29.99. If you don’t feel like splurging, you can make your own frame for next to nothing. Here’s what you need: Materials: Foam board (available at Dollar Tree locations)

X-ACTO knife

Decorations (i.e. markers, stickers, glitter) Directions: In order to transform a board into a frame, you’ll need to cut a hole in the foam board with an X-ACTO knife. Be careful! The next steps are up to you. Be as creative as you want with decorating the frame!

FOOD

Any good party has delicious food. Mix it up with savory and sweet options to ensure everyone’s complete satisfaction.

Bacon Brussels Sprout Skewers Bacon + brussels = the tastiest food combination ever. Try out these super easy and delicious bacon brussels sprout skewers. Baked Biscuit Wreath Dip Warm, cheesy spinach dip surrounded by buttery, flaky biscuits…what more could you ask for? Salted Caramel Popcorn Indulge in tasty salted caramel popcorn with just seven, simple ingredients. All recipes courtesy of Delish.com

COCKTAILS

Champagne is an absolute must on New Year’s Eve. However, to really impress your guests, don’t pour the bubbly straight from the bottle. Instead, serve these fun cocktails.

Champagne Margaritas Give a classic cocktail a festive spin. Your guests will certainly cheers to that! Champagne Punch Bellini This bellini is crisp and refreshing. The addition of sorbet and fresh raspberries really take the drink to the next level. Pomegranate Moscow Mule This Moscow mule is the ultimate holiday cocktail. The bright, red pomegranate juice and deep, green rosemary sprig create a beautiful, cheerful beverage. Recipes courtesy of crazyforcrust.com and Delish.com

We hope this post has inspired you to host a legendary New Year’s Eve party. Good luck, and Happy New Year!