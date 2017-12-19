Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Dan Brownsword

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — While it’s the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most stressful and expensive. Luckily, we have a comprehensive holiday gift guide that’s perfect for everyone on your list.

For the Workaholic

Spa Gift Basket

Fill a basket with luxurious products to help the workaholic in your life relax. Not only is this gift thoughtful, it’s cost-effective if you shop smart. Target has everything you need to make the ultimate spa basket on a budget.

Massage Gift Certificate

If you know someone who works all the time, chances are they are carrying around a ton of tension. Buy your workaholic friend a much-needed massage.

Hand & Stone has tons of locations in the Philadelphia area and great specials.

For the Health Nut

Pocketbands

Do you know someone who lives at the gym? If so, a pocketband is the perfect gift for him or her! Pocketbands are silicone wristbands that store small items, such as keys and money. Best of all, these practical wristbands are a total steal at $9.95!

Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook

Eating the same old salad day after day can get boring. Toby Amidor’s Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook is full of delicious and healthy meal prep recipes. You can find the cookbook on Amazon for $10.31.

For the Foodie

DIY Sushi Kit

So long, take-out. You can purchase a DIY Sushi Kit on Amazon for $24.95. Your foodie friend will forever be indebted to you.

S’mores Maker

You don’t need a bonfire to make this classic sweet treat. Bed Bath and Beyond sells the Nostalgia™ Electrics Lazy Susan S’ Mores Maker for $29.99.

For the Fashionista

Hexagon Pave Y Necklace

Impress a fashionista with this gold and rhinestone embellished necklace. It’s available at Charming Charlie for $20.

Faux Fur Clutch

Style Alert: faux fur is totally in right now. You can pick up this trendy clutch (available in six colors) from Target for $20.

For the Makeup Guru

Makeup Brushes

A makeup guru could always use new brushes. For just $9.99, you can pick up a 20-piece EmaxDesign brush set on Amazon.

Light Kit

Transform a regular mirror into an elaborate, vanity mirror with the Crystal Vision LED light kit. It’s available on Amazon for $26.99.

For the Techie

AirPods

It’s 2017, which means you no longer have to deal with your headphone wires tangling. AirPods might be a little expensive for a gift at $159, but they are sure to impress.

Virtual Reality Gear

Help a techie escape everyday life with the gift of virtual reality. For $40.98 on Amazon, purchase a Pansonite VR Headset with Remote Controller, 3D Glasses Virtual Reality Headset for VR Games & 3D Movies, and an Eye Care System for iPhone and Android Smartphones.

For the Entertainer

Cheese Board

Your friend who loves to entertain will be impressed with this bamboo cheese board/ charcuterie platter. It’s available on Amazon for $19.97.

Ona Pitcher

Snag one of these beautiful, crystal-clear glass Ona pitchers at Crate & Barrel. (Small Size-$19.95 / Large Size-$24.95)

Take a deep breath, and enjoy the holiday season. There is still time to get a thoughtful gift for everyone on your list.