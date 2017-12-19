Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, 1 1/4 cups sugar and espresso powder on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.

Beat in eggs, one at a time, until well combined.

Beat in vanilla and peppermint extract until well combined.

Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture at low speed, beating just until incorporated.