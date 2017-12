Photo Credit: Getty Images/ PeopleImages

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Like fashion, eyebrow trends are constantly evolving. In the 90s, women strived to have pencil-thin, Kate Moss-inspired brows. Later, thick eyebrows were fashion-forward. From the wavy brow to the bedazzled brow, 2017 has been filled with a plethora of outlandish trends. What do you think of this year’s bizarre brows?

Are these trends worth trying? If so, which is your favorite?

