By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — CW fans rejoice. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend made the cut for E! News’ ‘10 Best TV Shows of 2017,’ and Riverdale received an honorable mention.

E! News editor Chris Harnick praised Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for the show’s bold, and sometimes controversial, episodes.

“Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna have created a madcap TV show that in one week can deliver a song about innocence in the form of ‘First Penis I Saw,’ and in another week tackle suicide attempts and borderline personality disorder. This is no easy feat and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend needs to be recognized for the stellar work it has continued to do in its third season. The CW series is not afraid to turn everything on its head—and have the decisions characters come to make total sense—and that makes it one of the most exciting shows on television.”

E! News also sees something special in Riverdale. Writer Lauren Piester explained the show’s unique appeal.

“The dark CW hit admittedly hasn’t been the most consistent, but you can’t deny that it captured imaginations in a way that few other new shows did in 2017. It gave the world some serious new stars in Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and even Archie himself, KJ Apa, along with the return of Cole Sprouse. Whether it’s good, bad, or just a big weirdo, we’re so happy Riverdale exists.”

