Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Ariel Skelley
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Make Hanukkah 2017 eight nights to remember. While the candles are flickering, dreidels are spinning, and latkes are sizzling, indulge in these delectable Hanukkah desserts.
Hanukkah Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts)
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup warm water (100 degrees to 110 degrees)
- 1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar, plus more for rolling
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 3 cups vegetable oil, plus more for bowl
- 1 cup seedless raspberry jam
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine yeast, warm water, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Set aside until foamy, about 10 minutes.
- Place flour in a large bowl. Make a well in the center; add eggs, yeast mixture, 1/4 cup sugar, butter, nutmeg, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, stir until a sticky dough forms. On a well-floured work surface, knead until dough is smooth, soft, and bounces back when poked with a finger, about 8 minutes (add more flour, if necessary). Place in an oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Set in a warm place to rise until doubled, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
- On a lightly floured work surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 2 1/2-inch-round cutter or drinking glass, cut 20 rounds. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise 15 minutes.
- In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil until a deep-frying thermometer registers 370 degrees. Using a slotted spoon, carefully slip 4 rounds into oil. Fry until golden, about 40 seconds. Turn doughnuts over; fry until golden on other side, another 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Roll in sugar while warm. Fry all dough, and roll in sugar.
- Fill a pastry bag fitted with a #4 tip with jam. Using a wooden skewer or toothpick, make a hole in the side of each doughnut. Fit the pastry tip into a hole, pipe about 2 teaspoons jam into doughnut. Repeat with remaining doughnuts.
Credit: Martha Stewart
Marshmallow Dreidels
Ingredients:
- Marshmallows
- Hershey Kisses
- Thin Pretzel Sticks (easiest if you break them in half)
- Blue Sugar Sprinkles
- White Frosting (used as glue)
- Spreader
Directions:
- Using a thin layer of white frosting, coat all surfaces of the marshmallow.
- Roll the marshmallow in the blue sugar sprinkles.
- Break a thin pretzel rod in half and dip the broken end into the white frosting. Stick the frosting-dipped end into the flat side of the marshmallow to create the handle for the dreidel.
- Holding the pretzel stick, roll the marshmallow in the sprinkles again to fully cover.
- Apply a small dab of white frosting to the Hershey Kiss and affix to the other flat side of the marshmallow to create the ‘spinner.’
Credit: Hostess with the Mostess
Hanukkah Stained Glass Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks) at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla or pinch of vanilla powder
- 32 pieces hard candy such as Jolly Rancher
Directions:
- Mix all the cookie ingredients together until a ball forms. Shape into a disc, wrap with plastic paper and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes.
- Preheat Oven to 350 Degrees F.
- In a floured surface, place the dough and roll until you get it thin ( about a 1/4 inch). Cut out circles using a cookie cutter or the rim of a glass.
- Place circles on a cookie sheet pan fitted with parchment paper.
- Cut out small shapes using a smaller cookie cutter or a paring knife.
- Place a hard candy into each center of the cookie.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cookies have browned and stained glass effect have been achieved.
- Cool in pan for 2-3 minutes and then place in a cooling rack until completely cooled.
Credit: Living Sweet Moments
