Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Ariel Skelley

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Make Hanukkah 2017 eight nights to remember. While the candles are flickering, dreidels are spinning, and latkes are sizzling, indulge in these delectable Hanukkah desserts. 

 

Hanukkah Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts)

donuts 3 Heavenly Hanukkah Desserts

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ sbossert

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons active dry yeast
  • 1/2 cup warm water (100 degrees to 110 degrees)
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar, plus more for rolling
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 3 cups vegetable oil, plus more for bowl
  • 1 cup seedless raspberry jam

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine yeast, warm water, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Set aside until foamy, about 10 minutes.
  2. Place flour in a large bowl. Make a well in the center; add eggs, yeast mixture, 1/4 cup sugar, butter, nutmeg, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, stir until a sticky dough forms. On a well-floured work surface, knead until dough is smooth, soft, and bounces back when poked with a finger, about 8 minutes (add more flour, if necessary). Place in an oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Set in a warm place to rise until doubled, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
  3. On a lightly floured work surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 2 1/2-inch-round cutter or drinking glass, cut 20 rounds. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise 15 minutes.
  4. In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil until a deep-frying thermometer registers 370 degrees. Using a slotted spoon, carefully slip 4 rounds into oil. Fry until golden, about 40 seconds. Turn doughnuts over; fry until golden on other side, another 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Roll in sugar while warm. Fry all dough, and roll in sugar.
  5. Fill a pastry bag fitted with a #4 tip with jam. Using a wooden skewer or toothpick, make a hole in the side of each doughnut. Fit the pastry tip into a hole, pipe about 2 teaspoons jam into doughnut. Repeat with remaining doughnuts.

Credit: Martha Stewart 

 

Marshmallow Dreidels

dreidel 3 Heavenly Hanukkah Desserts

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Lori Epstein

Ingredients: 

  • Marshmallows
  • Hershey Kisses
  • Thin Pretzel Sticks (easiest if you break them in half)
  • Blue Sugar Sprinkles
  • White Frosting (used as glue)
  • Spreader

Directions:

  1. Using a thin layer of white frosting, coat all surfaces of the marshmallow.
  2. Roll the marshmallow in the blue sugar sprinkles.
  3. Break a thin pretzel rod in half and dip the broken end into the white frosting. Stick the frosting-dipped end into the flat side of the marshmallow to create the handle for the dreidel.
  4. Holding the pretzel stick, roll the marshmallow in the sprinkles again to fully cover.
  5. Apply a small dab of white frosting to the Hershey Kiss and affix to the other flat side of the marshmallow to create the ‘spinner.’

Credit: Hostess with the Mostess 

 

Hanukkah Stained Glass Cookies

h cookie 3 Heavenly Hanukkah Desserts

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ MITO Production

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks) at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla or pinch of vanilla powder
  • 32 pieces hard candy such as Jolly Rancher

Directions:

  1. Mix all the cookie ingredients together until a ball forms. Shape into a disc, wrap with plastic paper and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat Oven to 350 Degrees F.
  3. In a floured surface, place the dough and roll until you get it thin ( about a 1/4 inch). Cut out circles using a cookie cutter or the rim of a glass.
  4. Place circles on a cookie sheet pan fitted with parchment paper.
  5. Cut out small shapes using a smaller cookie cutter or a paring knife.
  6. Place a hard candy into each center of the cookie.
  7. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cookies have browned and stained glass effect have been achieved.
  8. Cool in pan for 2-3 minutes and then place in a cooling rack until completely cooled.

Credit: Living Sweet Moments 

 

Try out these delicious Hanukkah treats, and let us know what you think!

