By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Enrolling in college is an interesting time in life. It’s normal to feel excited, nervous, and overwhelmed all at once. You’re embarking on a new and unknown journey. Brace yourself for an amazing ride. College is your chance to make lifelong friendships, dive deep into the subjects that matter most to you, and as cliché as it sounds, the time to find yourself. Check out the list below to learn how to make the most out of your time in college.

MAKE CONNECTIONS

Get to know as many people as possible. Surround yourself with a supportive friend group, and develop meaningful relationships with educators. The connections you make in college can help you in the future.

PAY ATTENTION IN CLASS

Even if it is the most dull subject matter, try your best to focus in class. If you are paying for your education, you might as well get your money’s worth.

STUDY

If you want to do well academically, you’ll need to pick up your books after class. Studying will help you retain the information you heard during class and reinforce important concepts.

GET ENOUGH SLEEP

It may seem impossible to get a solid eight hours of sleep, but your body needs it. The occasional all-nighter to finish an assignment is inevitable, but make sure not to make a habit of it.

EAT WELL

Eating well can be difficult while you’re in school. It’s easy to resort to fast food, but try to pay attention to what you’re consuming. If you’re only eating greasy, fatty foods, you won’t feel your best.

HAVE FUN

It’s important to take your academics seriously, but it’s also crucial to have some fun. If you’re head begins spinning while cramming for an important exam, take a break. Distract yourself, if even for 10 minutes, and socialize with some friends.

REMEMBER YOUR END GOAL

Remember why you’re working so hard. The countless hours spent in the library will all seem worth it when you toss your cap in the air. This is your time. Cherish every moment.