Photo Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill/ Getty Images

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s a rainy Monday morning, and you struggle to get out of your warm, cozy bed. After hitting snooze 10 times, you accept the sad truth that there is no more time to delay. As you rush to get out of the door on time, you spill hot coffee on your brand new shirt. As if the morning couldn’t get any worse, you hit every single red light on your way to work.

By the time you arrive at the office, you’ve already accepted it: today is the worst. Don’t fall into the trap; a bad morning does not dictate the rest of your day. Transform a rough morning into a successful afternoon with these helpful tips!

Think about what you’re grateful for

Focus on the positive and more important aspects of your life. Try writing a list to reinforce all that you have to be thankful for. A coffee spill is not the end of the world.

Focus on your breathing

Feel yourself slowly inhale and exhale. Simply paying attention to your breathing pattern can have a tremendous, calming effect.

Stretch

With any job, movement is important, but it is especially crucial in an office environment. Sitting and looking at a computer all day is unhealthy. Stand up and stretch. If you have time, take a short walk.

Organize your area

A messy desk can add more chaos to an already hectic day. A clean desk equals a clean mind.

Drink Water

Lack of water can lead to headaches, irritability, and drowsiness, just to name a few symptoms. Hydration is a key component to a productive day.

Remember, it’s never too late to turn your day around. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, discouraged, or frustrated, these tips are your solution.