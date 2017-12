By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — ‘Tis the season for all things merry in Philadelphia. Festive decorations, vibrant lights, and classic Christmas songs make up our city’s beautiful backdrop. From the famous Macy’s Christmas Light Show to Christmas Village in LOVE Park, there are so many entertaining places to visit this holiday season.

We want to hear from you. Where is your favorite spot to celebrate the holidays in Philly? If we’re missing a must-see destination, please let us know!