Top Yoga Studios In Philadelphia

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Life is busy, and it’s easy to neglect your mental and physical health with so much going on. Yoga exercises both the mind and body, leaving you feeling refreshed and recharged. Check out the list below for the top five yoga studios in Philadelphia. *Spoiler Alert:* these studios have awesome introductory specials!

Philly Power Yoga

2016 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Call: (267) 908-5395

Visit: Philly Power Yoga

With approximately 10 classes a day, there is no excuse not to check out Philly Power Yoga. Introductory specials include $49 for 21 days of unlimited classes and $199 for 3 private yoga sessions or 3 private pilates sessions.

CorePower Yoga

1616 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Call: (215) 515-2440

Visit: Core Power Yoga

CorePower Yoga offers an entire free week to new customers. Fill out this online form to sign up for this awesome deal.

Three Queens Yoga

410 Monroe St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Call: (215) 800-1993

Visit: Three Queens Yoga

If you’re a student, you’re in luck. Three Queens Yoga offers a student special that’s $39 for one month unlimited. Additionally, students and seniors receive 20 percent off of other packages and drop-in classes.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness

1204 Frankford Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Call: (267) 928-3176

Visit: Amrita Yoga & Wellness

This studio offers a Welcome Package for only $40! The deal breaks down to $5 per class. Also, students, military, and seniors with valid I.D. (presented at time of purchase) receive 20 percent off all class purchases.

Mindful Elephant Yoga

2000 Spring Garden St

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Call: (215) 309-2900

Visit: Mindful Elephant Yoga

At Mindful Elephant Yoga, your first 5 classes are only $25! This offer must be used in 25 days.

Don’t knock it until you try it. Even if you are a total skeptic of meditation, there is a practice of yoga that is perfect for you available at one of these top-notch studios. It’s time to make your health your priority!