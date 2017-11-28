Top Yoga Studios In Philadelphia

By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Life is busy, and it’s easy to neglect your mental and physical health with so much going on. Yoga exercises both the mind and body, leaving you feeling refreshed and recharged. Check out the list below for the top five yoga studios in Philadelphia. *Spoiler Alert:* these studios have awesome introductory specials!
Philly Power Yoga
2016 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Call: (267) 908-5395
Visit: Philly Power Yoga
With approximately 10 classes a day, there is no excuse not to check out Philly Power Yoga. Introductory specials include $49 for 21 days of unlimited classes and $199 for 3 private yoga sessions or 3 private pilates sessions.
CorePower Yoga
1616 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Call: (215) 515-2440
Visit: Core Power Yoga
CorePower Yoga offers an entire free week to new customers. Fill out this online form to sign up for this awesome deal.
Three Queens Yoga
410 Monroe St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Call: (215) 800-1993
Visit: Three Queens Yoga
If you’re a student, you’re in luck. Three Queens Yoga offers a student special that’s $39 for one month unlimited. Additionally, students and seniors receive 20 percent off of other packages and drop-in classes.
Amrita Yoga & Wellness
1204 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Call: (267) 928-3176
Visit: Amrita Yoga & Wellness
This studio offers a Welcome Package for only $40! The deal breaks down to $5 per class. Also, students, military, and seniors with valid I.D. (presented at time of purchase) receive 20 percent off all class purchases.
Mindful Elephant Yoga
2000 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Call: (215) 309-2900
Visit: Mindful Elephant Yoga
At Mindful Elephant Yoga, your first 5 classes are only $25! This offer must be used in 25 days.
Don’t knock it until you try it. Even if you are a total skeptic of meditation, there is a practice of yoga that is perfect for you available at one of these top-notch studios. It’s time to make your health your priority!